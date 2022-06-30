Arrest made in 91 Freeway road rage shooting: CHP

An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage shooting on the 91 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Jimenez of Rialto, is believed responsible for the road rage shooting in Corona on June 23, CHP said. No injuries were reported.

Jimenez is accused of firing an unknown number of shots at another driver before fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, his license plate number was captured, which allowed investigators to locate him. Jimenez was pulled over earlier this week and taken into custody.

He has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon.

"The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."

According to CHP, close to 100 vandalism incidents have occurred in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties over the last month. It is unclear how many perpetrators there are, whether some are copycats, and what types of cars they're driving, though white sedans were spotted in attacks earlier this month in Corona.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Riverside CHP

Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.