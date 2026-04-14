Armed man wearing ballistic vest arrested near Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles

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The Brief Sean Steiner, 36, of Glendale, was arrested in Rancho Palos Verdes after being spotted running through traffic and hiking near Trump National Golf Course while heavily armed. Deputies seized a "Joker-style" rifle (painted green and purple), two loaded handguns, and an AR-style pistol with an orange tip designed to look like a toy. Steiner allegedly admitted to firing a weapon in a nearby landslide area shortly before his arrest to "get some anger out."



A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested on multiple felony firearm charges after someone reported an armed individual wearing body armor near local hiking trails.

What we know:

About a week ago, LASD deputies were called to Palos Verdes Drive South, near the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles. They located the suspect, later identified as Sean Steiner, running through traffic.

Sheriff's officials said Steiner had been seen earlier hiking nearby trails wearing rifle-rated body armor and gloves while carrying a rifle, a duffle bag, and a step stool.

At the time of his arrest, Steiner was found with a semi-automatic short-barreled rifle and a loaded revolver. Investigators noted that the rifle was loaded with a round in the chamber and a full magazine inserted. The weapon was painted green and purple and featured phrases such as "Why so serious?" and "Let’s put a smile on that face."

(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Steiner allegedly told deputies he had just fired one of the pistols in a nearby landslide area to "get some anger out."

Evidence Recovered

During the investigation, deputies recovered several items, including:

A short-barreled semi-automatic style rifle with an orange-painted tip resembling a toy gun.

Two loaded handguns.

High-capacity magazines and extra ammunition.

A ballistic vest capable of stopping rifle rounds.

(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Arrest and Charges

Officials credited the "See Something, Say Something" initiative for the arrest, stating the caller’s proactive step allowed deputies to safely detain the individual in a populated area before anyone was injured.

Steiner was booked on multiple felony firearm charges.