Armed man shot, wounded by sheriff's deputy at Hemet gas station

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office was placed on paid administrative leave after they shot and wounded an armed suspect at a Hemet gas station late Tuesday night.

RSO officials said the deputy was pumping gas in the area of Meridian Street and Florida Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he observed a man standing on the sidewalk holding a handgun.

The deputy gave the suspect commands to drop the weapon. However, the suspect did not comply and the deputy opened fire and struck the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect was given medical aid at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

No further information was provided by authorities.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact RSO Investigator James Dickey at 951-955-2777.