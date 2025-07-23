Archdiocese LA launches family assistance program to help families affected by ICE raids

The Brief The Archdiocese of Los Angeles launched the Family Assistance Program to support immigrants affected by ICE raids. Developer Rick Caruso donated $50,000 and pledged to match another $50,000 in donations for the program. Day laborers, like Jose, fear seeking work due to immigration raids and rely on parish support for food and services.



Day laborers lined up for free bags of food at St. Patrick's in South Los Angeles.

It's one of many Catholic parishes that have been trying to help immigrants affected by ICE raids. Now, the Archdiocese is announcing the creation of the Family Assistance Program to aid parishes as they provide needed services beyond groceries. They are actually prepping and delivering meals, much like they did during COVID.

"These are good, hardworking people who have been here for years," said Archbishop Jose Gomez, who has been vocal about his opposition to the immigration raids.

The program is funded by private donations, including a $50,000 initial gift from developer Rick Caruso and his wife. A longtime supporter of Catholic charities, he says he is also matching donations for another $50,000.

"It's not about politics," he said, noting that his family came to this country as immigrants, and the "last thing we need" is more people not able to afford their groceries or rent.

For people like Jose, who says he hasn't been able to look for work at the Home Depot, it's a "Godsend." He had been getting steady employment helping with the cleanup of fire debris in Altadena and Pacific Palisades but is afraid to even show up at the immigrant hiring center next to the Wilshire Home Depot.

If you are interested in donating to the program, you can go to lacatholics.org/immigrant-support or go directly to the parish in any neighborhood.