Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years

After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors.

Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill.

Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.

The Arcadia staple has a handful of loyal customers who say they come for the hearty food, the diner’s atmosphere, and the friendly service. One patron even told FOX 11’s Chelsea Edwards off-camera that his parents went on their first date at the classic diner back in 1969.

One group of friends has been meeting at the diner five days a week for the past 30 years.

"It started at the counter. These guys were next to me at the counter and I couldn’t believe their stories, so I had to meet with them to understand what the background was behind all these guys coming here," longtime customer Walter White said.

The group usually orders the soup of the day for breakfast.

The diner will close under new ownership and it’s unclear what happens next.

