2 wanted in Arcadia home invasion robbery

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Crime and Public Safety
Home invasion robbery in Arcadia

It happened in the 700 block of Carriage House Lane. Officers responded to an armed residential burglary that had just occurred.

ARCADIA - Two suspects are being sought in connection with a home invasion in Arcadia.

It happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Carriage House Lane, police said. 

The residents of the home told police that two suspects - one armed with a gun - entered their home and tied them up. 

The suspects stole bags with personal items as well as a Tesla parked in the garage, police said. The Tesla was later recovered in Pasadena.

One of the residents was hit by a suspect and suffered injuries to the cheek and lip, according to police. 

The suspects are described as 5'6" tall, heavy-set, wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case number 22-1575.

