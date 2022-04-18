2 wanted in Arcadia home invasion robbery

Two suspects are being sought in connection with a home invasion in Arcadia.

It happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Carriage House Lane, police said.

The residents of the home told police that two suspects - one armed with a gun - entered their home and tied them up.

The suspects stole bags with personal items as well as a Tesla parked in the garage, police said. The Tesla was later recovered in Pasadena.

One of the residents was hit by a suspect and suffered injuries to the cheek and lip, according to police.

The suspects are described as 5'6" tall, heavy-set, wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case number 22-1575.

