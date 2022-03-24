How to apply for California COVID-19 rent relief

Renters and landlords have until March 31 to apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.

Income-eligible renters are qualified regardless of immigration status if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and have unpaid rent. The state will determine if the applicant is income-eligible after they apply.

California committed $5.2 billion in rental relief funds for California residents.

Here's what you need to know.

Do I qualify?

You qualify if any of the following apply to you:

If you had COVID-19 and it impacted your ability to earn an income

A family member had COVID-19 and you had to care for them.

If your business had to close down because of COVID-19.

What's covered?

Unpaid Rent

Landlords who participate in the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program can get reimbursed for an eligible renter’s unpaid rent.

Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may apply on their own and receive assistance for unpaid rent.

Upcoming Rent

Eligible renters can receive financial assistance for their upcoming monthly rent, too.

Utility assistance

Eligible renters may also receive assistance for unpaid utility payments will be compensated at 100% of cost and paid directly to the utility provider. Some restrictions apply.

How do I apply?

You can apply online at housing.ca.gov.

Those who need help can call 833-430-2122 for additional information.

Keep in mind that your city or county may be offering its own rental assistance program. You can type your address here to check and see which program you should apply for.

What’s needed to apply?

Renters

To apply, you'll need just one of the following:

Your 2020 Tax Return

2020 W2 and 1099G if you were unemployed

Current pay stubs

Proof of participation in a state or federal subsidy program such as CalFresh or CalWORKS (your 2020 or 2021 acceptance or renewal letter is preferred).

AND — If you're applying for help with your utility bills:

Utility invoices or statements for any unpaid utility, trash, and internet bills after April 1, 2020.

Landlords

ALL of the following:

Lease or rental agreement reflecting renter’s name, residence address, and monthly rent due

Rent ledger or rent statement showing the balance of unpaid rent from April 1, 2020

W-8 or W-9 (for tax purposes)

If you have 10 or more tenants and would like to upload information for all of them at once when you apply, fill out this form.

What if I don't have any of that paperwork?

You can still apply. Most of the information can be certified in the application, you will just need to provide proof of identification.

I've already applied, how can I check the status of my application?

You can check the status of your submitted application online.

If you have already applied, you are urged not to apply again as this slows down the process.

Now what?

Once an application has been successfully processed, both the landlord and renter will be notified of next steps.

