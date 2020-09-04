App helps healthcare workers check their mental health

The overwhelming stress that the pandemic has created in healthcare workers has spurred companies to create support tools to help those on the front lines.

The Rose app gives first responders and healthcare workers a simple, quick way to regularly check in on their mental health and immediately find resources to help them.

Anyone can use it as well.

Here's how it works:

Kavi Misri is a former healthcare banker who spent years overworked so he created his own mental health solution — The Rose app.

Rose is an acronym for recognition of speech and emotion.

A patient writes journal entries and answer questionnaires on the app. The app then analyses the answers with artificial intelligence and determines if the patient needs help.

Internist, Dr. Ernest Carames uses Rose at his practice.

"The software is designed to recognize keywords. That really helps us to identify which patient to call in the morning or which patients to call tonight," he said.

This will mean immediate intervention for the 1 in 5 Americans living with some form of a mental health condition.

The pandemic has taken a toll on health care workers as well.

They're using Rose.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Georgia is piloting the program for their emergency department staff.

If you are interested, the app is free.