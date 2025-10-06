Another IE hospital closing its maternity ward

The Brief Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center is closing its maternity ward, with services ending on January 30, 2026. The hospital states the reason for the closure is a declining birth rate in the area. The closure is part of a trend of maternity ward shutdowns in the Inland Empire, following a similar closure at Hemet Global Medical Center in 2024.



Another hospital in the Inland Empire is shutting down its maternity ward.

What we know:

Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center will end labor and delivery services on January 30, 2026.

The hospital said the maternity ward is closing due to fewer births in the area.

It's the second maternity ward to close in the IE, following Hemet Global Medical Center in 2024.

What's next:

Hospital officials provided a list of nearby facilities where labor and delivery services are still provided. The list includes:

Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital at 25500 Medical Center Drive in Murrieta

Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center at 3865 Jackson Street in Riverside

Riverside Community Hospital at 4445 Magnolia Avenue in Riverside

Pomona Valley Medical Center at 1798 N. Garey in Pomona