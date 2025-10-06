Another IE hospital closing its maternity ward
LOS ANGELES - Another hospital in the Inland Empire is shutting down its maternity ward.
What we know:
Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center will end labor and delivery services on January 30, 2026.
The hospital said the maternity ward is closing due to fewer births in the area.
It's the second maternity ward to close in the IE, following Hemet Global Medical Center in 2024.
What's next:
Hospital officials provided a list of nearby facilities where labor and delivery services are still provided. The list includes:
- Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital at 25500 Medical Center Drive in Murrieta
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center at 3865 Jackson Street in Riverside
- Riverside Community Hospital at 4445 Magnolia Avenue in Riverside
- Pomona Valley Medical Center at 1798 N. Garey in Pomona
The Source: This information is based on an official public notice from Southwest Healthcare Corona Regional Medical Center, which details the discontinuation of its maternal services and provides a list of alternative facilities. The report also references the closure of Hemet Global Medical Center's maternity ward in 2024, which was announced and reported on by the National Nurses United organization.