Angels legend Garret Anderson dies at 53

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The Brief The Los Angeles Angels are mourning the death of Hall of Fame outfielder Garret Anderson, a cornerstone of the franchise for 15 seasons. Anderson was the offensive engine of the 2002 World Series championship team, famously hitting the decisive three-run double in Game 7. The team will wear memorial patches for the remainder of the season, starting with a tribute video and moment of silence at Friday night's game.



Major League Baseball is grieving the loss of Garret Anderson, the "quiet superstar" who defined an era of Los Angeles Angels baseball. He was 53.

What we know:

A franchise icon and 2002 World Series champion, Anderson’s legacy as one of the most productive players in the game's history was confirmed by the team in an emotional statement Friday.

The three-time All-Star and four-time Team MVP was drafted by the Angels in 1990 and spent 15 of his 17 Major League seasons with the club, becoming the franchise leader in hits (2,368), RBIs (1,292), and games played (2,013).

He was famously durable, playing at least 150 games in eight consecutive seasons.

Following his playing career, he remained a fixture in the organization as a television analyst for the Angels broadcasting team.

What we don't know:

Anderson's cause of death is unknown.

Timeline:

1990: Drafted by the Angels in the fourth round out of John F. Kennedy High School.

July 27, 1994: Made his Major League debut against the Oakland Athletics.

2002: Finished fourth in AL MVP voting and secured the World Series title with a crucial Game 7 double.

2003: Won both the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game MVP in the same year.

August 20, 2016: Inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame.

April 17, 2026: The Angels will host a moment of silence and debut a memorial jersey patch.

Los Angeles Angels club representative Garret Anderson looks on during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft at Bellco Theater at Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Imag Expand

What they're saying:

"Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success," said Angels owner Arte Moreno.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond."

What you can do:

Fans attending Friday night's game are encouraged to be in their seats early for a special tribute video and a moment of silence dedicated to Anderson.

The team has also released the design for a memorial patch that will be worn by players for the remainder of the season to honor his memory.