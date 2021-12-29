Angela Kukawski, Kardashians' business manager, found dead, boyfriend arrested

One man has been charged with the murder and torture of Angela Kukawski, a prominent business manager whose clients included the Kardashians, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Kukawski was reported missing just days before Christmas.

According to LAPD, Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22. The next day, officers went to her house in Sherman Oaks to follow up, when they found Kukawski dead in her car, parked on the street.

LAPD announced Wednesday that they'd arrested Kukawski's boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Baker, who was later charged with murder and torture. LAPD detectives say they believe that Barker killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home before Barker placed the body in Kukawski's car and drove to Simi Valley.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills. "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski." Boulevard said in a statement to FOX 11 Wednesday. "Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind, and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends."

LAPD is still investigating Kukawski's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.