Angels unveil new stadium food options ahead of 2022 Opening Day

As Thursday marks Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season, the Los Angeles Angels rolled out the full roster of new eats coming to the ballpark.

On Tuesday, the Angels previewed this season's concession stand items during the team's media day.

The name of the game in Anaheim is "gourmet," from hot dogs with a rotating menu of high-end topping to the "Big A Burger" stands, where fans can score some "Light Them Up" fries. There is also the "Strike Zone Chicken" and the newly-minted "Brewery X" gastropub.

In addition to ballpark eats, Angel Stadium also previewed stadium-exclusive merchandise featuring 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

In addition to ballpark eats, Angel Stadium also previewed stadium-exclusive merchandise featuring 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

