Anaheim man arrested in fatal stabbing of mall security guard

Anaheim police arrested a man who stabbed a security guard to death, in an unprovoked attack.

Police responded to a strip mall in the 1800 block of W. Lincoln Avenue after receiving multiple call of a stabbing.

Officers located the suspect attempting to flee the area and quickly arrested him. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Isaiah Godinez, a transient from the Anaheim area.

Joseph Paul Gomez

The security guard, 46-year-old Joseph Paul Gomez, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are seeking additional witnesses or people who may have had contact with Godinez. Anyone with information is urged to contact the APD Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669.

