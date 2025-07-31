Amusement park ride snaps in half mid-air; 23 injured
LOS ANGELES - An amusement park ride malfunction in Taif, Saudi Arabia, has reportedly left 23 people injured, with three in critical condition.
What we know:
The incident occurred on Wednesday at Green Mountain Park.
According to reports and eyewitnesses, a ride with "360 degrees" written on it was swinging back and forth when the arm carrying passengers snapped off the frame.
The riders plunged to the ground, with eyewitnesses stating they were injured even though they were strapped into their seats.
The central pole of the ride reportedly recoiled quickly, causing additional injuries. Injured people were given first aid at the scene before being transported to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the ride malfunction is currently unknown.
An investigation into the incident is underway, and the ride has been cordoned off.
The backstory:
The incident in Saudi Arabia is one of several recent amusement park ride malfunctions globally.
In Southern California, Knott's Berry Farm's Sol Spin Ride has malfunctioned twice in recent months, and in June, several cars at the Autopia ride at Disneyland derailed, shutting the attraction down for hours.
SUGGESTED:
- Knott's Berry Farm ride malfunctions mid-air, leaves riders hanging
- Disneyland ride shuts down after car derails off track: Witness
- Cedar Point's newest thrill ride leaves guests suspended in midair twice since opening
Last October, an amusement park ride in Ecuador had two gondola cars detach and crash, injuring ten people, six of whom were in critical condition. Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, has also had issues with its new "siren's curse" ride, which has left riders stuck on multiple occasions.
The Source: This report is based on information from various news reports and eyewitness accounts of the incident in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Specifically, details about the ongoing investigation are attributed to reporting by The Sun.