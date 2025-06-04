Disneyland ride shuts down after car derails off track: Witness

The Brief A car ended up going off-track on one of the rides at Disneyland's Tomorrowland. The car derailment shut down the Autopia ride, a witness said. No injuries were reported in the incident.



A group of Disneyland guests were pulled from a ride after one of the cars derailed off track.

What we know:

A video shared by social media user @Laughing_Place showed one of the cars at Autopia in the park's bushes and shrubs on Wednesday, June 4. According to the witness, the parkgoers who were in the other cars were evacuated from the ride as crews looked into the derailed car.

The Tomorrowland attraction ended up shutting down for the afternoon, user @Laughing_Place said.

What we don't know:

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, no injuries had been reported in the incident.

FOX 11 is making calls to Disney for comment on the incident.

The backstory:

Autopia is a family attraction that allows kids taller than 32 inches to hop on the ride.

According to Disney's website, the cars are "equipped with front and rear bumpers and an undercarriage guide rail to safeguard your trip." Riders can also slow down by easing off the accelerator.

Autopia was introduced with Disneyland Park's opening day in 1955. It stands as the only existing Tomorrowland attraction dating back to the first date it opened, Disney said on its website.

"Over the years, the roadways and car styles have been updated, but the fun stays the same," the ride's description read on Disney's website.