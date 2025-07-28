Knott's Berry Farm ride malfunctions mid-air, leaves riders hanging

The Brief Riders were suspended mid-air on the Sol Spin ride at Knott's Berry Farm on Saturday due to a malfunction. The ride's safety system stopped it mid-cycle as a precaution; it has since undergone inspection and reopened. It is currently unknown how long the riders were stuck, and the cause of the malfunction has not been released.



Riders were stuck mid-air when a ride at Knott's Berry Farm malfunctioned over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened on the Sol Spin ride on Saturday, July 26.

Video shared from Citizen showed at least 20 people suspended mid-air on the popular ride.

Six Flags, which owns Knott's Berry Farm, said the ride did not finish a full cycle as a safety precaution.

SUGGESTED: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm's new season pass grants access to 40+ theme parks

The ride underwent a full safety inspection and reopened shortly afterward, the company said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long riders were stuck in the air. The cause of the ride's malfunction was not immediately released.

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first time the Sol Spin ride has experienced issues recently.

In Nov. 2024, riders got stuck on the ride for hours when it stopped mid-cycle. SkyFOX video from the scene showed a large crane slowly bringing officials over to the guests as they inspected the ride.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riders stuck on Knott's Berry Farm roller coaster; 2 hospitalized

The ride was eventually lowered to the ground and the riders were freed. Two of the riders were hospitalized after the rescue.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the ride to stop working.

The backstory:

The ride, which opened in 2017, is described as a "thrilling adventure" that spins riders 60 feet above the ground, according to the ride's description on the website. Guests, who must be at least 4'5" to ride, are rotated in multiple directions while being swung high above the ground.