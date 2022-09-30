Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego

article

Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services.

Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente.

Amtrak said it is working with transportation partners to see if there are bus connections to and from Irvine and Oceanside. Amtrak said it will make announcements as soon as there are updates to the service.

The service suspension is indefinite, and it will resume service once the repairs are done, Amtrak said.

"We understand that closures will result in disruptions and sincerely apologize for any inconveniences it causes our riders. We’ll continue to look for ways to minimize the impact of these closures as this critical work continues," Amtrak said in a statement online.

