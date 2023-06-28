Expand / Collapse search

Amtrak train derails in Moorpark after colliding into vehicle

MOORPARK, Calif. - Several Amtrak cars have derailed after the train collided with a vehicle in Moorpark Wednesday. 

SkyFOX video from the scene shows what appears to be a piece of farming equipment - possibly a water tank - destroyed on the side of the train tracks. 

At this time Ventura County fire authorities are going through each of the cars and inspecting for damages.

All passengers were de-boarded from the train and were seen out in the open field, going away from the wreckage and into a staging area. 

It is unknown how many people, if any, are injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 