Amtrak train derails in Moorpark after colliding into vehicle
MOORPARK, Calif. - Several Amtrak cars have derailed after the train collided with a vehicle in Moorpark Wednesday.
SkyFOX video from the scene shows what appears to be a piece of farming equipment - possibly a water tank - destroyed on the side of the train tracks.
At this time Ventura County fire authorities are going through each of the cars and inspecting for damages.
All passengers were de-boarded from the train and were seen out in the open field, going away from the wreckage and into a staging area.
It is unknown how many people, if any, are injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.