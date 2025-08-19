America's most expensive ZIP codes: See which California cities made the top 10

The Brief The most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. is 33109, Fisher Island in Miami Beach, with a median listing price of nearly $12 million. California dominates the top 10 list, with seven of the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. Despite not being #1, California is home to the largest homes on the list, with Rancho Santa Fe having a median home size of over 6,700 square feet.



America's most expensive ZIP code was just revealed - and it apparently isn't in California.

What we know:

The most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. is 33109, Fisher Island in Miami Beach, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com.

The analysis found that the median listing price was a whopping $11.9 million - that's about 27 times higher than the U.S. median.

The island is accessible only by private ferry, yacht, or helicopter, and there are no public roads or bridges for those seeking an ultra-remote and private lifestyle.

Local perspective:

Although California did not get the top ranking, the Golden State is home to the most ZIP codes to make the list, claiming 7 in the top 10.

Here's how California cities ranked in the top 10:

California also claims the largest homes on the list, with a median of 6,711 square feet in Rancho Santa Fe - nearly four times the U.S. median of 1,850 square feet.

What they're saying:

Real estate agent Richard Schulman, head of the Schulman Team at Keller Williams Realty, told Realtor.com that both Beverly Hills and Bel-Air are historically expensive and that hasn't changed. If anything, prices have increased.

"Because of the [January wildfires], there has been an increase in demand," Schulman tells Realtor.com. "The fires pushed the prices in these areas up."

The Source: This information is based on a new analysis from Realtor.com, which evaluated median listing prices to identify the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. Additional insights were provided directly to Realtor.com by real estate agent Richard Schulman of the Schulman Team at Keller Williams Realty.



