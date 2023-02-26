Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted by father in Riverside

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for two young children allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside County.

Lilianna Acosta, 6, and her brother Elias Acosta, 2, were reportedly taken by their father, Frank Acostaortega, 27, Sunday morning in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three are believed to be traveling in a silver 2014 BMW 335i with the California license plate 9AQR805.

Acostaortega is considered armed and dangerous, CHP said. If you see him, do not approach him. He is described as 5'8" tall and weighing 200 lbs.

Both children have brown hair and eyes, but a description of what they were last seen wearing was not immediately released.

If you see Acostaortega or the two children, call 911.