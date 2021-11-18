Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Santa Rosa by 20-year-old man

Officials issued an Amber Alert in Southern California for 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi believed to have been kidnapped in Santa Rosa.

The teen is from Vallejo and investigators believe they are in the Southern California area.

Bambaloi’s parents told police she was forced into a dark-colored vehicle by several men Wednesday just after 4 p.m. at a gas station.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino. He is 5 feet 7 tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and black pants.

He was last seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van with temporary Texas plates 12478U3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

