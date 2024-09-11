Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 'armed and dangerous' suspect in LA County

article

An Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday for a baby who was abducted by an "armed and dangerous" suspect in Los Angeles County.

According to the CHP, 9-month-old Jaydan Avalos was allegedly taken by 18-year-old David Avalos. Their relationship was not disclosed.

David Avalos was last seen in Huntington Park Wednesday, according to the CHP. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The two were last seen in a red 2017 Lexus IS 200T, with the California license plate 9DDZ693, at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 228th Street in West Carson.

Jaydan Avalos is described as 2 feet tall, weighing 20 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

David Avalos is described as 6'2", 230 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.