Amber Alert tied to carjacking canceled, San Bernardino County Sheriff says

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department canceled an Amber Alert Friday morning that was issued after a person told deputies that their child was kidnapped during a carjacking in Highland.

"Kidnapping allegations unfounded. Investigation is ongoing," the department tweeted late Friday morning, without elaborating or providing additional information.

Just before 10 a.m., the department tweeted that an Amber Alert was being issued for the child, who was said to be a 3-year-old girl. They released surveillance video that showed a male suspect wearing a hat, partially red-colored sweatshirt and khaki pants approach the vehicle on the driver's side. He gets in the car and begins to drive away as a woman chases after the vehicle screaming.

The car was described as a tan-colored 1998 Infiniti Q45 with California license plate number "4AQV268," officials said.

Authorities said that the suspect and vehicle were located a short time later.

Less than an hour after the initial video was released, deputies determined there was never a child in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available.