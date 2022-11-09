Expand / Collapse search

Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect

By Alexa Mae Asperin
La Verne
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. 

The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a local police officer exiting the Vons with a cart filled with over 20 large Tide laundry detergent bottles, authorities said.

The store manager was seen following the suspect, police said. 

The officer on patrol discovered the suspect had a $2 million warrant for his arrest. 

He was taken into custody by authorities, and all the Tide was returned to Vons.