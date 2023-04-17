Reported threat at Aliso Niguel HS in Orange County unfounded: Sheriff

A threat that prompted the evacuation of Aliso Niguel High School as a precaution Monday morning was deemed unfounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Students who were on campus were temporarily evacuated to Foxborough Park, police said.

Roads in the area - such as Wolverine at Aliso Creek Road and Deerhurst at Foxborough - were also closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

The campus is scheduled to reopen around 11 a.m.

Further details on the threat investigation were not released.

Parents who have questions can call the school at 949-831-5590.