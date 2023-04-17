Expand / Collapse search

Reported threat at Aliso Niguel HS in Orange County unfounded: Sheriff

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:34AM
Aliso Viejo
FOX 11

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - A threat that prompted the evacuation of Aliso Niguel High School as a precaution Monday morning was deemed unfounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Students who were on campus were temporarily evacuated to Foxborough Park, police said. 

Roads in the area - such as Wolverine at Aliso Creek Road and Deerhurst at Foxborough - were also closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

SUGGESTED:

The campus is scheduled to reopen around 11 a.m. 

Further details on the threat investigation were not released.

Parents who have questions can call the school at 949-831-5590.