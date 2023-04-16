Woman shot at Santa Ana bar; suspect arrested

article

A Santa Ana man was arrested Sunday for attempted murder after a woman was shot at a bar and a hospitalized overnight.

The shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. at the Proof Bar and Lounge located at 215 N. Broadway.

According to police, the woman was shot in her upper torso and taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Armando Alvarez, who was found and later arrested in the area of 5th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.