Convicted felon out on probation arrested in deadly Northridge shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a man hired to paint over graffiti in Northridge last weekend.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jamal Jackson, a known gang member and convicted felon who was out on probation, Sunday in the fatal shooting.

It happened April 15 in the area of 19105 Parthenia St, near Vanalden Avenue outside of Northridge Ice Cream Inc., around 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance images show the car Jackson owned and was reportedly in when he pulled up to the shooting scene. According to police, Jackson drove up and saw his gang graffiti being painted over. That's when he allegedly shot the painter with a Glock multiple times in the chest. The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said the man was hired to paint over the graffiti for some extra money.

Three other men who were in the area were also reportedly shot by Jackson. One of them was able to run into a nearby market and call for help. Surveillance images show some of the victims running for cover. Two needed surgery, and the fourth victim was treated and released, according to police.

Police said Jackson did not know any of the victims. The victims did not have any gang ties, officials said.

Jackson remains behind bars with no bail set.