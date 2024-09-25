Alexis Lorenze: Woman accuses hospital of forcing her to take 3 vaccines to treat rare disorder

A 23-year-old California woman is fighting for her life at the hospital after she suffered an extreme reaction to vaccines.

Last week, FOX 11 shared Alexis Lorenze's story. The young woman accused the hospital, UCI Medical Center in Orange, California, of forcing her to take three vaccines at once to treat her condition, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and life-threatening blood disorder.

Prior to the horrific reaction, Alexis and her family had abstained from vaccines due to religious reasons.

Recently, new photos have since surfaced of the woman's fight for her life, which includes severe damage on Lorenze's ear. Due to the photos being extremely graphic, those looking to see the new video can click here.

"One of the doctors told me I might need to do something, like plastic surgery on my ears and reconstruct them," she said in a video shared on her behalf.

In last week's report, Alexis had allowed UCI Medical Center to release her medical records and discuss her case with FOX 11. As of September 24, UCI media relations has not responded to FOX 11's repeated calls and emails for comment on Lorenze's health scare.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California woman, 23, suffers life-threatening reaction after hospital allegedly required vaccines

This week, loved ones told FOX 11 that Lorenze's health conditions have since gotten worse.