Dog belonging to child with special needs gets stolen from dog park in Calabasas

A Van Nuys family is desperate to find their stolen support dog after they say the small Chihuahua was taken from a Calabasas dog park in broad daylight earlier this week.

"Chiquita," a 3½-pound, honey-colored Chihuahua, was found abandoned along with her mom, "Mamacita," earlier this year by Tiffany Stewart and her 11-year-old daughter, who relies on the younger pup as a support animal.

"She’s my daughter’s special-needs dog," Stewart said. "She helps her with her anxiety and panic attacks."

Chiquita was taken Monday just before noon while visiting the Calabasas Bark Park with family friend and dog walker Victor Wallace.

Wallace said Chiquita slipped through the park’s gates while he was managing three other dogs. He noticed two men coming down from a nearby hiking trail and saw them interacting with the tiny dog.

"I could see from their body language that they’re petting the dog, so I’m like, ‘Hey, wait, can you, like, hold the dog for me?’" he said. "One clearly shouted, ‘OK.’"

But while Wallace ran toward them, the men allegedly put Chiquita into a white Mercedes with tinted windows and drove away.

"I can’t even believe that it happened — nobody ever expects something like that to happen," he said.

A report has been filed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Stewart and Wallace say deputies have tracked down surveillance video and a license plate, though officials at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department could not immediately confirm those details. A lieutenant said detectives will follow up with FOX 11 soon.

The loss has been especially hard on Mamacita, who has never been separated from her pup, Stewart said.

"She’s just moping and depressed and sad — she doesn’t want to drink or eat," Stewart said.

Wallace said Chiquita is easily frightened and is likely terrified.

With the holidays approaching, Stewart said the family has just one wish.

"Just bring her back — that’s my daughter’s support animal — she needs her," Stewart said. "We all miss her."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.