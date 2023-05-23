Alec Baldwin calls completion of 'Rust' a 'miracle' after fatal shooting on set

That's a wrap on "Rust."

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to celebrate the final day of filming his infamous Western in Montana. Production had halted in the fall of 2021, after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set.

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana ," Baldwin wrote beneath a photo of actors Frances Fisher and Patrick Scott McDermott. The movie was initially filming in New Mexico, before switching locations after the deadly incident.

"Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher," the actor, 65, wrote. "Patrick, I envy you."

Baldwin addressed the arduous path taken to complete the project, writing, "It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel [Souza], Bianca [Cline] and the entire cast and crew."

Souza – who was injured in the shooting that killed Hutchins – is the original screenwriter and director of the film, while Cline replaced Hutchins as cinematographer.

"Nothing less than a miracle," Baldwin concluded.

The post generated a relatively positive response from fans, many of them congratulating Baldwin on finally completing the project.

"What a great group of professionals you are giving your all to complete this film... against all odds," one user commented.

"Hope all goes well with the release. And moving on from it," another added.

Another person was less thrilled with Baldwin's choice of words to describe Fisher. "Cannot believe you said ‘living Legend’ considering…" they wrote.

Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the beginning of 2022, after a rehearsal for the film went awry.

Baldwin was holding a gun when the weapon fired and killed Hutchins, also injuring Souza.

The case was later closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, although new charges could be brought against Baldwin in the future. The "30 Rock" star still faces other civil lawsuits, including one from the family of Hutchins , as well as a suit brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. Both parties are represented by Gloria Allred.

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her," Allred shared in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life."

"He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker," the statement continued.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger.

