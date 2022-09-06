Police: Ventura College shooting threat not credible, scene cleared

article

Authorities debunked reports of a possible active shooter at Ventura College – but not before drawing police presence and prompting classroom evacuations Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, the Ventura Police Department responded to a call of a possible campus threat.

"We are aware of a potential active threat on the Ventura College campus," the Ventura Police Department wrote on Twitter before announcing there was no threat. "Nothing has been confirmed at this point. Our officers are on scene and currently investigating. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information to share."

No one was hurt, and the scene was fully cleared a little after 7:30 p.m.

Authorities also confirmed there was no shooting that night.

Ventura College is now investigating how the active shooter rumors started spreading in the first place. As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced and a suspect has not been identified.