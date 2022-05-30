ABCs of Water Safety
LOS ANGELES - Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to summer.
As families and kiddos head out into the water for primetime swimming season, it's a good reminder for parents to remind and educate children about how to stay safe in the water.
These are the ABCs of water safety:
A is for Active Adult Supervision
- Keep infants and toddlers within an arm’s reach when near water.
- Never swim alone, even adults.
- Never rely on water wings, rafts, or other swimming aids in place of U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices (life jackets).
- If a child or adult is missing, every second counts. Check the water FIRST!
B is for Barriers
- Install and maintain proper fencing around the pool and spa to isolate swimming areas from the home and play areas.
- Use multiple layers of protection, such as fences, gate/door alarms, and safety covers, to keep children away from pools and spas.
- Use self-closing, self-latching gates that open outward, away from the pool.
- Remove items such as chairs or tables that a child could use to climb over a fence.
C is for Classes
- Learn to swim. Do not rely on swimming aids such as water wings, rafts, or noodles.
- Learn first aid and CPR. Always keep a phone nearby to call 9-1-1.
- Teach children that running, jumping, and pushing others on pool decks is dangerous and can cause injuries.