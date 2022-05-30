Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to summer.

As families and kiddos head out into the water for primetime swimming season, it's a good reminder for parents to remind and educate children about how to stay safe in the water.

These are the ABCs of water safety:

A is for Active Adult Supervision

Keep infants and toddlers within an arm’s reach when near water.

Never swim alone, even adults.

Never rely on water wings, rafts, or other swimming aids in place of U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices (life jackets).

If a child or adult is missing, every second counts. Check the water FIRST!

B is for Barriers

Install and maintain proper fencing around the pool and spa to isolate swimming areas from the home and play areas.

Use multiple layers of protection, such as fences, gate/door alarms, and safety covers, to keep children away from pools and spas.

Use self-closing, self-latching gates that open outward, away from the pool.

Remove items such as chairs or tables that a child could use to climb over a fence.

C is for Classes

