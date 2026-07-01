99 Ranch Market parent company sued for alleged discrimination against non-Chinese employees

The Brief The EEOC sued Tawa Supermarket Inc., parent of 99 Ranch Market, for allegedly discriminating against non-Chinese workers. The suit claims non-Chinese managers were fired and store employees faced lower pay, fewer hours, and passed-over promotions. Regulators state the illegal practices began around 2016 following a leadership change at the 66-location supermarket chain.



The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday in Los Angeles against Tawa Supermarket Inc., the parent company of the 99 Ranch Market chain.

The lawsuit accuses the company of systematically firing and discriminating against non-Chinese employees based on their national origin.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court, Tawa Supermarket Inc. terminated recently hired non-Chinese managers across multiple store locations.

The federal agency also alleges that non-Chinese store-level employees faced severe discrimination, including being passed over for promotions, paid less than their Chinese counterparts, and scheduled for fewer work hours.

Regulators contend that these hostile conditions forced several non-Chinese workers to resign.

The Buena Park-based, family-owned supermarket chain currently operates at least 66 locations across multiple states, heavily concentrated in Southern California.

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly how many former or current employees were affected by these alleged practices, or the total amount in financial damages and back pay the EEOC is seeking.

What they're saying:

"The EEOC will not hesitate to bring litigation to make clear to employers that cultural preference regarding the composition of their workforce does not insulate them from liability," said Catherine Eschbach, acting general counsel for the EEOC, in a statement. "Preferences based on protected characteristics are simply a form of illegal discrimination under Title VII. That the employer here is a Chinese supermarket chain does not provide license to terminate non-Chinese managers or otherwise discriminate against non-Chinese workers in employment terms and conditions."

Christine Park-Gonzalez, director of the EEOC's Los Angeles bureau, added: "Customer preference or beliefs that workers from certain groups are more productive do not justify national origin discrimination. Employers must follow federal law and not exclude workers due to national origin."

What's next:

The lawsuit will proceed through the federal court system in Los Angeles. The EEOC is seeking to hold Tawa Supermarket Inc. liable under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which could result in court-ordered policy changes, oversight, and compensatory remedies for the affected workers.

What you can do:

Workers who believe they have experienced workplace discrimination based on national origin, race, or other protected characteristics can learn more about their rights or file a charge by visiting the official U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website.