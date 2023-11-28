99 Ranch Market opens in Westwood

The long-awaited 99 Ranch Market officially opened on Los Angeles' Westside Tuesday morning.

Located at 1360 Westwood Boulevard, it's the first major Chinese grocery chain to open in the area.

In addition to the supermarket that offers a separate bakery area and live seafood tanks, there's an upstairs food court if you get hungry. Some of the tasty offerings include a beef and burger bar, a Japanese-Peruvian sushi fusion spot, and a Vietnamese street food stall.

Daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers who make a purchase are eligible to receive 90 minutes' validated parking in the underground parking structure.

