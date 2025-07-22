300 pounds of meth disguised as solar panels found at LAX

article

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized nearly 300 pounds of meth at Los Angeles International Airport. The meth was disguised as solar panels. The shipment was bound for New Zealand.



Border officials recently seized nearly 300 pounds of meth at Los Angeles International Airport, and this time the smugglers used an unconventional disguise.

What we know:

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol shared photos of the seizure on social media on Monday.

The hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine were tucked away inside fake solar panels, CBP said. The pictures showed that underneath the panels and a few layers of foil were the dozens of packages.

According to officials the "solar panels" were headed for New Zealand, but officers were able to intercept the panels and seize the drugs before that happened. CBP said they were able to find the drugs thanks to "prior intel."

"We do this every day," the post read. "These ‘criminal masterminds’ never stood a chance."

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly when officers found the drugs. They did not say if anyone had been arrested.