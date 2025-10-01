Border Patrol agents seize 52 lbs. of meth hidden in tire at US-Mexico border

The Brief Border Patrol agents seized over 52 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle's spare tire. Two individuals, a U.S. citizen and a Mexican national, were arrested in the bust near the border in Boulevard, California. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has taken custody of the suspects and the narcotics, with no further details on charges released at this time.



San Diego Border Patrol agents successfully intercepted a drug smuggling attempt, seizing over 52 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire.

What we know:

On Sunday at 12:40 p.m., border patrol agents noticed a person climbing over the border wall, authorities said.

The individual then got into a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that was heading north on Jewel Valley Road. Agents stopped the UTV and identified the driver as a U.C. citizen and the passenger as a Mexican national with a valid visa.

During the stop, a K-9 team sniffed the outside of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs.

A search of the UTV's spare tire revealed 51 cellophane-wrapped bundles.

The packages and the two individuals were taken to a nearby border patrol station.

The contents were tested and confirmed to be 52.36 pounds of methamphetamine.

What they're saying:

Boulevard Station patrol agent in charge, Benjamin Hollinder, commented on the seizure, stating, "This narcotics seizure is a testament to the dedication of our agents. It sends a clear message: illegal activity will not go unchecked. If you smuggle, you will be arrested. Our agents will continue working tirelessly to protect our country and communities."

What's next:

The DEA has taken custody of both individuals, the confiscated drugs, and the UTV. The investigation is ongoing.

Why you should care:

The U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance to prevent the illegal smuggling of people, drugs, and other contraband.

To report suspicious activity, you can contact 911 or the San Diego sector at (619) 498-9900.