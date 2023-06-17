8 injured in shooting during party outside Carson home

At least eight people were injured in a shooting during a party at a home in Carson Saturday morning.

LA County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting around midnight near the 1500 block of E. Abila street.

When deputies arrived on scene they located five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses said two people had transported themselves to the hospital prior to deputies arriving.

Officials from the Carson sheriff's station said victims had injuries to their head, back and upper body area.

Around 12:07 a.m., deputies received another call that a vehicle drove into a brick retaining wall about a quarter mile away from the shooting scene. During a press conference, officials said that they located a 16-year-old male Hispanic in the vehicle who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The two other people in the vehicle were uninjured.

The victims are said to be between the ages of 16 and 24.

Two of the victims were listed in critical but stable condition; all are expected to survive.

Officials say the shooting happened outside the home, on the street. It's unclear if the shooting is gang related or what led up to the shooting. Detectives are investigating reports of a possible fight that might have broken out before the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been provided.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Carson Sheriff's Station or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.