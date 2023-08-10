CA mayor criticizes Prop 47 after 7-Eleven employees beat up would-be robber with criminal history

In the wake of the viral 7-Eleven robbery fail, where two store workers turned the tables on a would-be robber and beat him with a stick, the conversation of shoplifting and robbery has once again surfaced across California.

The mayor of Stockton, the city where the viral 7-Eleven robbery fail took place, claims a California law, Proposition 47, enables would-be suspects like Tyrone Frazier to keep targeting businesses.

In the viral video, Frazier was let go by the 7-Eleven workers without any police presence. But not long after the incident took place, it was revealed that Frazier has a lengthy criminal history and was arrested for a different crime – despite getting a massive pass from the 7-Eleven workers.

The 7-Eleven workers who were involved in the beatdown shared-'round-social media will not face charges from local authorities as the San Joaquin County District Attorney said those two were never suspects to begin with.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-Eleven workers who gave failed robber '*** whooping' will not face charges

In a statement shared on social media, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said Proposition 47 is hurting businesses across California.

"California state law, Proposition 47, hinders businesses daily by increasing shoplifting incidents and decreasing our law enforcement's ability to hold accountable those responsible for such acts. These kinds of California state laws continue to impact communities. We will continue to monitor the incident through the judicial process," Lincoln wrote, in part, on social media.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-Eleven workers beat would-be robber with stick until suspect starts crying

Prop 47, which first passed on a November 2014 ballot, reduces low-level drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Here in Southern California, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is considered one of the faces of Prop 47, as he was one of the co-authors of the law.

MORE ON PROP 47:

Gascón has faced criticism in the past as countless cell phone videos showing businesses and stores across LA County being broken into.