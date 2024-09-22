7 California Lottery players win combined $30 million - here's where they bought their tickets

Seven very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets.

The biggest winner was Hyo Suk Jang, who won a whopping $20 million after hitting the SuperLotto Plus jackpot from the drawing on February 3. The lucky ticket came from Y & Y Market in Los Angeles.

Oscar Melendez won the $5 million top prize on a Year of Fortune Scratchers, which came from the 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach.

Sok Ban Ngeap won $2 million on a Powerball ticket purchased for the Christmas Day 2023 draw. That ticket was bought at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank.

Also a $5 million winner was Jose Luis Torres, who won the top prize on a Lucky Multiplier Scratchers game he bought at La Placita Plaza Market in Nipomo.

Steve Butkus won $1.6 million on a Powerball ticket in the April 3 drawing he purchased at an Albertsons in San Dimas, and Amalia Navaro won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket for the March 26 draw she purchased from D&K Liquor in Van Nuys.

Meanwhile, Annette Lopez scored her big break and won the top $1 million prize on a Power 10's Scratchers game she bought at a Save Mart in Merced.

"People would always say, ‘I don’t know why you keep playing. You’re not going to win anything,’" Lopez told the California Lottery.

Winning Power 10's Scratcher. / California Lottery

"It was special because not only was it my sister’s birthday, but it was also Mother’s Day weekend. I went to the store to get stuff for Mother’s Day and decided to play," Lopez said. "At first, I wasn’t sure I won. I had to get my glasses. When I looked at it again, I started tripping out. It was the best Mother’s Day!"

