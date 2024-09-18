3 Powerball tickets worth nearly $31,000 each sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Monday night's big Powerball jackpot, three people who purchased tickets in Southern California came close to winning the top prize and are raking in some big bucks.

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, three tickets each worth $30,858 matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

The numbers drawn Monday were 8, 9, 11, 27, 31 and Powerball 17.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated at $176 million.

