2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth combined $17,000 sold in SoCal

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in Southern California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations:

Los Angeles: 7-Eleven, 12801 S. Central Avenue

Simi Valley: Ralphs, 2726 Los Angeles Avenue

Two other tickets sold in the Bay Area also matched five numbers.

Each ticket is worth a whopping $8,664.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $21 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 1, 29, 30, 35, and 37, and the Mega number was 18.









