6-year-old injured during dirt bike competition in Palmdale

An Orange County 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was injured during a dirt bike competition in Palmdale.

Paul was riding his mini motorcycle during the event at LACR MX when he fell on the track and was hit by an oncoming bike, according to his GoFundMe page.

"The handle bar grip of the big bike flew off and the Handle bar crashed straight into Paul’s left foot, went through the boot, torn his skin creating a hole size of a golf ball all the way to the bone! Paul also has a broken femur, broken tibia, and a head concussion," said Avital Levy, GoFundMe campaign organizer.

Paul has since returned home to Garden Grove where he is in a wheelchair recovering.