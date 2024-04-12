$55M worth of cocaine seized by Glendale PD, LAPD

About $55 million worth of cocaine was seized by police in Glendale and Los Angeles.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers arranged search warrants with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department to pull off the massive drug bust. As a result, cops were able to find "over a ton" of cocaine.

Police said the drugs were seized from Riverside, Hesperia and San Gabriel.

Several people were arrested, in addition to finding cash and guns during the bust, according to Glendale PD.