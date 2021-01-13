5-year-old boy wounded in La Puente shooting

A 5-year-old boy was wounded during a car-to-car shooting in La Puente on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The shooting was reported at bout 9:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Nelson Avenue, near Sunkist Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details of what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim were not immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report

This is a breaking story

