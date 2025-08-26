5 California Lottery players win combined $17 million - see where they bought their tickets

The Brief Five California Lottery players won millions of dollars playing various Scratchers games across the state. The winning tickets were sold in Chula Vista, Lompoc, Los Angeles, Millbrae, and San Jacinto, with prizes ranging from $1 million to $7.5 million. The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $815 million after no one won in the latest drawing on Monday.



Five very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets.

Lucky Scratchers tickets

By the numbers:

One of the new millionaires is Tara Alisso, who scored the $7.5 million jackpot with a 2025 Scratchers game ticket purchased from Best Bev Liquor in Chula Vista.

Diego Duval Gonzales spelled out a $7 million prize by playing a Crossword Extreme Scratchers game he bought at Carbaugh's Market in Lompoc.

In Los Angeles, Miguel Ramirez won the $1 million top prize playing a $100 million Mega Cash Scratchers game from Three Jay's Liquor in Los Angeles. According to the California Lottery, only one more top prize remains for this game.

Reginald Swamy won $1 million with a lucky 50X The Cash Scratchers game from Andrea's Market in Millbrae, and finally Theodore Sanders scored the top $1 million prize with his Triple Red 777 Scratchers ticket he purchased at a Stater Brothers in San Jacinto. Only one $1 million top prize remains for this game.

7th largest Powerball jackpot ever

What we know:

If you're not much of a Scratchers-type person and would rather keep your eyes on the bigger prize - the Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one won the big prize in the latest drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Aug. 25 were: 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, Powerball 22.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Aug. 27, with an estimated jackpot of $815 million before taxes.

The last time the Powerball was won was 37 drawings ago, in California, on May 31.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com .