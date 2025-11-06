These 5 California airports are facing flight reductions: What to know

The Brief The FAA is forcing a reduction in flight schedules starting Friday, November 7, at 40 of the nation's busiest airports to maintain air safety during the ongoing government shutdown. The reduction is being implemented to relieve pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers and will involve phasing in cuts from an initial 4% up to a total of 10% of scheduled flights. Five major California airports (LAX, OAK, ONT, SAN, SFO) are on the list of affected facilities, and travelers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport.



Massive travel disruption begins Friday, November 7 as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforces a major reduction in flight offerings across the nation's largest airports—including hubs here in California—to maintain air safety during the government shutdown.

Local perspective:

A list of 40 affected airports operating at reduced capacity includes five in California.

The airports affected in California are:

Los Angeles International (LAX) Oakland International (OAK) Ontario International (ONT) San Diego International (SAN) San Francisco International (SFO)

Big picture view:

U.S. airlines began canceling hundreds of flights Thursday due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s order to reduce traffic at the country’s busiest airports starting Friday because of the government shutdown.

Nearly 500 flights scheduled for Friday were already cut nationwide, and the number of cancellations climbed throughout Thursday afternoon, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FAA flight reductions are on the way: Here's how passengers can prepare

That’s more than four times the number of flights canceled on Thursday.

The FAA has ordered airlines to phase in a 10% reduction in their flight schedules at 40 of the busiest airports across more than two dozen states. The disruptions will affect service at many smaller airports, too.

Airlines will phase in the cuts at the direction of the FAA, starting with eliminating 4% of flights at the 40 airports on Friday and working up to 10%, according to three people familiar with what the agency said, but who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The flight reductions coming just weeks before the busy holiday season have travelers already changing their plans or looking at other options.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAX, Ontario (Calif.) airport possibly on list of U.S. flights cut amid shutdown

The backstory:

The FAA said Wednesday it would reduce air traffic by 10% across "high-volume" markets to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown.

It’s imposing the reductions to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who are working without pay during the shutdown and have been increasingly calling off work. The move also comes as the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Democrats in Congress to end the shutdown.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1. Most work mandatory overtime six days a week, leaving little time for side jobs to help cover bills unless they call out.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Staffing issue prompts FAA ground delay at LAX, disrupts arrivals

The FAA in recent weeks has delayed flights when airports or its other facilities are short on controllers.

What you can do:

Travelers can expect to see fewer flights to many major U.S. cities starting Friday morning.

Here is what to know about the cutbacks and what to do if your trip is delayed or canceled:

Will I hear from my airline?

Passengers should start to get notified about cancellations on Thursday. Airlines say they will try to minimize the impact on their customers, some of whom will see weekend travel plans disrupted with little notice.

Is my airport on the list?

The affected airports cover more than two dozen states across the country. They include the nation’s busiest airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, as well as the main airports in Anchorage, Boston, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, and Anchorage.

Check before going to the airport

It is better to be stuck at home or in a hotel than to be stranded in an airport terminal, so use the airline’s app or flight websites to make sure that your flight is still on before heading to the airport. This FAA site can be checked to see if there are widespread delays at your airport.

My flight was canceled. Now what?

If you are already at the airport, it is time to find another flight. Get in line to speak to a customer service representative, and call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It can also help to reach out on X because airlines might respond quickly there.

Consider other travel options

Now might be the time to consider if it makes sense to travel by train, car or bus instead.

Can I get compensation?

U.S. airlines are not required to pay additional cash compensation or to cover lodging and meals for passengers who are stranded, even if a flight cancellation or a severe delay is the airline’s fault.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a site that lets consumers see the commitments that each carrier makes for refunds and covering other expenses when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

Other tips

Travel insurance also might help if you bought a policy when you booked or used a travel credit card that offers that product. Check the fine print to see if you are covered in situations like this when a shortage of workers causes flight disruptions.

If you’re traveling in a group with someone who has a higher status in the airline’s loyalty program, call using their frequent flyer number. You may get quicker service.

You also can try calling your airline’s international support number, which is usually listed online and may have shorter wait times.