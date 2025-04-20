405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass: Major repairs planned in multi-year project

A portion of the 405 Freeway is getting a makeover.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) recently announced a major roadway rehabilitation project for the 405 Freeway, spanning from Van Nuys to Westwood.

What we know:

Caltrans plans to invest approximately $143.7 million over four years to rehabilitate pavement and improve safety features along the 405 Freeway.

The project will cover 92 lane miles from Victory Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard, including upgrades to guardrails, culverts, and ADA curb ramps.

SUGGESTED: 405 Freeway pursuit: Man taken into custody following brief morning police chase

Scheduled to begin in spring/summer 2025, the project is expected to be complete by winter 2029.

By the numbers:

92 lane miles of pavement will be rehabilitated.

6,400 feet of Metal Beam Guardrail will be upgraded.

10 culverts will be restored or replaced.

10 ADA curb ramps will be upgraded.

98 sign panels and two full-span overhead sign structures will be replaced.

What's next:

Caltrans will be hosting a virtual meeting with a project presentation on Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. You can register to attend online.

Residents and businesses near the construction area may experience noise, vibrations, and dust. Caltrans advises checking the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions and closures. Drivers are reminded to "Be Work Zone Alert" and "Slow for the Cone Zone."