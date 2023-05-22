Some lanes of 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass reopen following fatal crash

All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass were shut down for several hours Monday after one person was killed in a fatal multi-vehicle crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:36 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Sunset Boulevard, triggering the shutdown of all lanes.

Witnesses reported four vehicles involved in the crash with "a body in the middle of the freeway," CHP said.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not released.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at about 4 a.m. shutting down all southbound lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard. Three lanes reopened just after 7:30 a.m.