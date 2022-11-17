Shooting investigation forces 405 Freeway closure in Torrance: CHP

article

All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Torrance are shut down as California Highway Patrol investigates a shooting Thursday.

According to CHP, a person stated they were shot at the Crenshaw ramp on the 405. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SkyFOX video at the scene shows a motorcycle behind police tape, as well as a heavy police presence.

The northbound lanes from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard are blocked for an unknown amount of time, CHP said. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Traffic is being diverted off at Western Avenue at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.