4 killed in fiery crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

Authorities said four people were killed in a horrific single-vehicle crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles late Thursday night.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 11:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at the Slauson Avenue exit.

CHP investigators said the driver of the four-door sedan was speeding when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then slid off the side of the freeway and slammed into a wall just feet away from the Slauson Ave. on-ramp. The vehicle erupted in flames and the driver and three passengers became trapped inside.

There were no survivors of the fiery crash, the CHP said.

"Now due to somebody’s mistake, now four people and four families lost someone," said CHP Officer Roberto Gomez.

Officials said speed was a factor in the crash and in addition, a nitrous oxide tank and a single serving of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.